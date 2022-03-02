Fujifilm, Gastro Care Partners ink deal for endoscopy tech

Denver-based Gastro Care Partners has signed a multiyear deal to offer FujiFilm's endoscopy product portfolio throughout Gastro Care Partners' network, Fujifilm said March 2.

Gastro Care Partners is the largest provider of gastroenterology and ancillary patient treatment services in Colorado and Wyoming.

Since the partnership began in December, the practice's affiliate, Peak Gastroenterology Associates, has installed Fujifilm’s products at the Front Range Endoscopy Center and Surgical Center of Peak Endoscopy, both in Colorado Springs.