Colonoscopy in the news: 5 updates

From a colonoscopy prep center to an artificial intelligence tool, here are five colonoscopy stories Becker's has reported on since June 30:

1. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recorded themselves receiving colonoscopies to raise awareness of increasing colon cancer diagnoses among people younger than 50.

2. Patients of Sanford Health in Fargo, N.D., are experiencing wait times of up to a year for routine colonoscopies because of backlogs.

3. An artificial intelligence tool for smartphones can be used to gauge the quality of bowel preparation before colonoscopy, according to a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

4. In an effort to reduce colonoscopy access barriers, CMS is proposing that follow-up colonoscopies to at-home tests be considered a preventive service.

5. Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopy.