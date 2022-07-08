CMS proposes follow-up colonoscopy after at-home test be considered preventive service

In an effort to reduce colonoscopy access barriers, CMS is proposing that follow-up colonoscopies to at-home tests be considered a preventive service.

CMS issued the calendar year 2023 physician fee schedule proposed rule July 7. The rule would expand access to behavioral health services, accountable care organizations, cancer screening and dental care, according to a July 7 news release from CMS.

The colonoscopy proposal would allow for cost sharing to be waived for those with Medicare, according to the release. Medicare is also proposing to cover the service for those 45 or older in response to the recently-lowered age recommendation, the release said.