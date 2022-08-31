August recap: Top 10 gastroenterology stories

Here are the most-read gastroenterology stories published by Becker's in August:

120 gastroenterologists to know | 2022

Gastroenterology is a broad field covering a range of patient care, from endoscopy and colonoscopy to hepatitis C and pancreatic cancer. Here are 120 gastroenterologists who provide critical services, expand technologies and grow their fields.

Gastro Health vs. GI Alliance vs. PE GI Solutions: An update on GI's biggest players

Gastro Health, GI Alliance and PE GI Solutions are three of the largest private equity-backed gastroenterology groups in the industry.

GI Alliance lands $785M private equity investment

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance received a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC

Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla.

10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology.

Midcareer gastroenterologist pay in 5 most populated cities

Chicago is the best paying city for midcareer gastroenterologists in any practice setting when comparing the five most populous cities in the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates

Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team.

30 stats on the gastroenterology industry

The gastroenterology industry is constantly evolving — here's where it stands today through the lenses of salary, ASC case mix, procedure costs and other statistics.

Best medical schools for gastroenterology and hepatology: report

A 2022 report from US News and World Report has ranked the top universities for gastroenterology and hepatology globally.

Cleveland Clinic names Dr. Michelle Kim chair of gastroenterology department

Cleveland Clinic has selected Michelle Kim, MD, PhD, to be chair of the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.

The benefits, drawbacks of gastroenterologists joining large groups: 1 CEO's perspective

Jerry Tillinger, CEO of U.S. Digestive Health in Exton, Pa., recently spoke with Becker's to discuss what larger organizations have to offer gastroenterologists.

