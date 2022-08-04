10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Mukul Arya, MD. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital. Dr. Arya was recently appointed director of advanced gastroenterology at White Plains Hospital. He previously served at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City as director of advanced endoscopy.

John Carethers, MD. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). Dr. Carethers began his tenure as the president of the American Gastroenterological Association Institute in June. He also serves as the John G. Searle Professor of Internal Medicine and chair of the department of internal medicine at Michigan Medicine.

Lin Chang, MD. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Chang is vice chief of UCLA Health's Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases. She is also the director of the GI fellowship training program.

Dr. Mauricio Garcia Saenz de Sicilia. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock). Dr. Garcia was recently appointed chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology and as an associate professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences department of internal medicine. Before coming into his new role, he worked at UAMS as director of the primary liver tumors clinic in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology and as co-director of gastroenterology and hepatology services.

Michelle Kim, MD, PhD. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Kim was recently named the chair of the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute. She is the first woman to hold the position at Cleveland Clinic.

Divyanshoo Kohli, MD. Providence Digestive Health Institute (Spokane, Wash.). Dr. Kohli was recently appointed to the GI specialty board on the American Board of Internal Medicine. He also practices at the Providence Digestive Health Institute as an endoscopist.

Gil Melmed, MD. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles). Dr. Melmed recently joined virtual gastrointestinal care company Oshi Health's medical advisory board. He is also a member of the National Scientific Advisory Council for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and is a co-chair of the foundation's IBD Qorus quality improvement program.

Smruti Mohanty, MD. Beth Israel Medical Center (Newark, N.J.). Dr. Mohanty was recently named director of gastroenterology at Beth Israel Medical Center. He has more than 20 years of gastroenterology experience and specializes in liver transplants and liver disease.

Elizabeth Raskin, MD. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.). Dr. Raskin was recently named surgical director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, which is part of the Hoag Digestive Institute. She has 20 years of experience in colon and rectal surgeries.

Timothy Wang, MD. Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York City). Dr. Wang was recently appointed the inaugural member of a medical advisory board for Mainz Biomed. He is also the Dorothy L. and Daniel H. Silverberg Professor of Medicine and GI division chief at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.