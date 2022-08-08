120 gastroenterologists to know | 2022

Gastroenterology is a broad field covering a wide range of patient care, from endoscopy and colonoscopy to hepatitis C and pancreatic cancer. Here are 120 gastroenterologists who provide critical services, expand technologies and grow their fields.

120 GIs to know in 2022:

Tyler Aasen, DO. The Iowa Clinic (West Des Moines). Dr. Aasen has been with The Iowa Clinic since 2020. He has a clinical interest in chronic liver disease and celiac disease.

Abera Abay, MD. William W. Backus Hospital (Norwich, Conn.). Dr. Abay serves as chair of quality assurance and performance improvement of Eastern Connecticut Endoscopy Center. He is also chair of the Medical Ethics Committee of the New London County Medical Association.

Gebran Abboud, MD. University of Arizona College of Medicine (Tucson). Dr. Abboud's specialty is treating diseases of the pancreas, biliary system, liver, esophagus, stomach, small intestine and colon. Before his current role as clinical assistant professor of medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, he was the director of gastroenterology at the Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, Pa.

Maisa Abdalla, MD. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center. Dr. Abdalla has served as an assistant professor of medicine at Loma Linda University Medical Center since 2016. She practices there and at Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley, Calif. She aims to improve accessibility and quality in patient care.

Tsion Abdi, MD. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). Dr. Abdi serves as a clinical director for Johns Hopkins Knoll North Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Columbia, Md., and as an assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She is also a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Medical Association.

Faten Aberra, MD. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Dr. Aberra is the director of Epic for the gastroenterology division. She is also an associate professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Neena Abraham, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Abraham is also director of the Institute for Research and Education for the American College of Gastroenterology. She was most recently named the 2021 Healio & American College of Gastroenterology disruptive innovator in clinical medicine.

Maria Abreu, MD. University of Miami Health System. Dr. Abreu's areas of expertise include inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in gastroenterology and internal medicine.

Abimbola Adike, MD. Digestive Disease and Endoscopy Center (Silverdale, Wash.). Dr. Adike is a member of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and the American College of Gastroenterology. Her special interests are liver and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Adewale Ajumobi, MD. Eisenhower Health (Rancho Mirage, Calif.). Dr. Ajumobi is the founder and editor of BowelPrepGuide, which was recognized by the American College of Gastroenterology as the best website for colorectal cancer outreach, prevention and year-round excellence in 2015. He has been the recipient of the American College of Gastroenterology Service Award for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention & Year-Round Excellence multiple times.

Andrew Albert, MD. Chicago Gastro. Dr. Albert is a clinical assistant professor of medicine in the digestive diseases and nutrition department at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He also has advanced training in inflammatory bowel disease.

Tauseef Ali, MD. SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital (Oklahoma City). Dr. Ali is chief of gastroenterology medical staff section at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital as well as an assistant clinical professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. His specialty is inflammatory bowel disease, but he also has clinical interests in Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, colorectal screening, hemorrhoid banding and general gastroenterology.

Christopher Almario, MD. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Almario is also an assistant professor of medicine at Cedars-Sinai. He is a recipient of the American College of Gastroenterology Junior Faculty Development Grant.

Mohammad Alsolaiman, MD. Revere Health (American Fork and Lehi, Utah). Dr. Alsolaiman has advanced endoscopy training in pancreatic and biliary diseases. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastroenterology Endoscopy.

Johnny Altawil, MD. The Endoscopy Center (Knoxville, Tenn.). Dr. Altawil is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Gastroenterological Association. He is also board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Oksana Anand, MD. Rapid City (S.D.) Medical Center. Dr. Anand has a variety of special interests, including women's GI health and inflammatory bowel disease. She has been a member of the American College of Gastroenterology since 2008.

Rajeswari Anaparthy, MD. Southwest Gastroenterology (Avondale, Ariz.). Dr. Anaparthy is the director and co-founder of Southwest Gastroenterology. She has been practicing gastroenterology since 2013 and is a diplomat for the American Board of Gastroenterology.

Julian Armstrong, MD. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Fort Worth). Dr. Armstrong believes gastroenterology is the perfect mixture of medicine and surgery. Before his current role at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, he was the chief of gastroenterology at Landstuhl Army Regional Medical Center in Germany.

Mukul Arya, MD. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital. Dr. Arya was recently appointed director of advanced gastroenterology at White Plains Hospital. He previously served at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City as director of advanced endoscopy.

Carl Atallah, DO. Advanced GI (Chicago). Dr. Atallah served as a clinical assistant professor at Midwestern University in Chicago during his gastroenterology fellowship. He is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Osteopathic Association.

Joseph Baltz Jr., MD. Gastro One (Germantown, Tenn.). Dr. Baltz has advanced training in endoscopic ultrasound, ablation of Barrett's esophagus and endoscopic mucosal resection. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Arthur Baluyut, MD, PhD. Northside Gastro (Indianapolis). Dr. Baluyut has 20 years of experience in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures. In addition to clinical gastroenterology research, he researches the basic science of immunology.

Kevin Batte, MD. Gastroenterology Associates and Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi (Oxford). Dr. Batte has given several poster presentations on gastroenterology and has a manuscript on achalasia published in BMC Gastroenterology. He is a member of organizations including the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association and the South Carolina Medical Association.

Michelle Beilstein, MD. The Oregon Clinic (Portland). Dr. Beilstein joined The Oregon Clinic in 2004. She has special interest in gastrointestinal oncology with a focus on pancreatic, biliary and esophageal cancer.

Emanuelle Bellaguarda, MD. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). Dr. Bellaguarda is an assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. She is an advisory board member for several companies, including Pfizer, Prometheus Laboratories and the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

Louis Bell, MD. Coastal Gastroenterology (Bluffton, S.C.). Dr. Bell has 29 years of gastroenterology experience. He performs about 1,500 procedures annually and has performed over 25,000 colonoscopies during his career.

Sameer Berry, MD. Oshi Health (New York). Dr. Berry is the CMO of Oshi Health, a virtual-first gastrointestinal care clinic. In addition to his position at Oshi Health, he is a gastroenterology fellow at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Ruchi Bhatia, MD. Ohio Gastroenterology Group (Columbus). Dr. Bhatia has been with Ohio Gastroenterology Group since September 2018. She has a special interest in the diagnosis and management of liver diseases and liver transplantation.

Marc Bissonnette, MD. University of Chicago Medical Center. Dr. Bissonnette is also an associate professor of medicine at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He is working to develop a blood test for colorectal cancer and plans to use it on Chicago’s South Side to reduce healthcare disparities.

Jennifer Brenner, MD. Colorado Gastroenterology (Denver). Dr. Brenner specializes in gastrointestinal health and liver diseases affecting women. She is an active member of the American Gastroenterology Association and the American College of Gastroenterology.

Michael Butensky, MD. Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates (Hartford). Dr. Butensky is the president and managing partner of Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates. He has interests in pancreaticobiliary disease, colon cancer screening and the management of inflammatory bowel disease. He has published various articles in peer-reviewed journals.

John Carethers, MD. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). Dr. Carethers began his tenure as the president of the American Gastroenterological Association Institute in June. He also serves as the John G. Searle Professor of Internal Medicine and chair of the department of internal medicine at Michigan Medicine.

Sara Chalifoux, MD. United Gastroenterologists (Murrieta, Calif.). Dr. Chalifoux has an interest in the application of integrative health approaches toward common digestive disorders. She has authored multiple gastroenterology publications and has presented her research at national and international conferences.

Lin Chang, MD. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Chang is vice chief of UCLA Health's Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases. She is also the director of the GI fellowship training program.

Swati Chaudhari, MD. Bellin Health Gastroenterology (Green Bay, Wis.). In addition to gastroenterology, Dr. Chaudhari specializes in hepatology and colon cancer screenings. She treats adults and seniors.

Chukwunonso Chime, MD. Western Wisconsin Health Main Campus (Baldwin). Dr. Chime has a special interest in managing upper GI disorders, liver and gallbladder related diseases, and more. He has been practicing since 2016.

Nancy Chung, MD. Vanguard Gastroenterology (New York City). Before joining Vanguard Gastroenterology, Dr. Chung had over a decade of experience serving patients throughout Westchester, N.Y., and the Bronx borough of New York City. She practices general gastroenterology with a focus on colon cancer screening and prevention.

Jermaine Clarke, DO. Grayson Digestive Disease Consultants (Sherman, Texas). Dr. Clarke has been the owner of Grayson Digestive Disease Consultants since 2015. Before his current role, he was a gastroenterologist at Sherman Gastroenterology Associates in the Sherman-Denison metropolitan area.

Douglas Corley, MD, PhD. Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center. Dr. Corley is also an associate member of the University of California San Francisco Comprehensive Cancer Center and a research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research. His research projects include esophageal adenocarcinoma and the carcinogenic effects of obesity.

Bradley Creel, MD. Atlanta Gastroenterology. Dr. Creel has been with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates since 2011. He has clinical interests in the effects of HIV on the GI tract, treatment of hepatitis B and C, gastroesophageal reflux disease and more.

Erica Dailey, DO. Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group (Overland Park, Kan.). Dr. Dailey believes in treating patients like family. She has clinical interests in inflammatory bowel diseases, infectious gastroenterology, screening, prevention and more. She enjoys volunteering, providing mentorship to women in medicine and attending medical mission trips.

Paul Dambowy, MD. MNGI Digestive Health (Minneapolis). Dr. Dambowy was recently appointed CMO at MNGI Digestive Health. He was previously the organization's site medical director at its Woodbury (Minn.) Endoscopy Center and Clinic.

Steven Desautels, MD. Alta View Hospital (Sandy, Utah), Riverton (Utah) Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital (Draper, Utah). Dr. Desautels has been awarded for his clinical research by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American College of Physicians. He specializes in esophageal disorders, gastroesophageal reflux disease, cancer of the GI tract, functional disorders of the GI tract and therapeutic endoscopy.

Manish Dhamija, MD. Advanced GI (Chicago). Dr. Dhamija has more than 10 years of clinical GI experience. He is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Shirley Donelson, MD. GI Associates & Endoscopy Center (Madison and Flowood, Miss.). Dr. Donelson joined GI Associates in June 2015. She is a fellow of the American Medical Association and the Mississippi State Medical Association.

Kulwinder Dua, MD. Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee). Dr. Dua is also a professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. His research has been published more than 200 times in peer-reviewed journals, and he is a member of several editorial boards.

Rachel Dunn, MD. Peyton Manning Children's Hospital (Indianapolis). Dr. Dunn has a special interest in eosinophilic esophagitis, celiac disease, nutrition and interventional procedures. She is a member of the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition and the American College of Gastroenterology.

Noel Fajardo, MD. Las Vegas Gastroenterology. Dr. Fajardo is former clinical instructor at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, Minn. His research interests include experimental treatments for neuropathic gastrointestinal disorders.

Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD. Midwest Endoscopy Services (Omaha, Neb.). Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft's clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease management and treatment, and she has presented her research on the topic at national conferences. She is a professional member of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.

William Faubion Jr., MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Faubion also has an NIH-funded lab focused on immune causes of gastrointestinal diseases. He is a member of the North American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition.

Peter Fenton, MD. Utah Gastroenterology (Salt Lake City). Dr. Fenton has special interest in hepatology, inflammatory bowel disease and esophageal disorders. He is affiliated with Riverton Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Mountain West Endoscopy Center in Salt Lake City and Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, which are all in Utah.

Michael Flicker, MD. Advanced GI (Chicago). Dr. Flicker is a co-founder of Advanced GI. He is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Dr. Mauricio Garcia Saenz de Sicilia. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock). Dr. Garcia was recently appointed chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology and as an associate professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences department of internal medicine. Before coming into his new role, he worked at UAMS as director of the primary liver tumors clinic in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology and as co-director of gastroenterology and hepatology services.

Samuel Giordano, MD. Cooper University Digestive (Camden, N.J.). Dr. Giordano is also an assistant professor of medicine at the Cooper Medical School of Glassboro, N.J.-based Rowan University. His special interests include general gastroenterology, colorectal cancer screening, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux and nutrition.

Eric Goldberg, MD. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). Dr. Goldberg is the clinical director and associate chief of gastroenterology. His specialties include advanced therapeutic endoscopy and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography to treat disorders of the pancreas and bile ducts.

Joshua Goldman, MD. Portland (Maine) Gastroenterology Center. Before joining Portland Gastroenterology Center, Dr. Goldman served as president of Gastroenterology Affiliates of Southeastern Massachusetts in Brockton for nine years. His interests include colon cancer prevention, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome and management of upper GI disorders.

Deepinder Goyal, MD. Gastro Health (Miami). Dr. Goyal is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology’s Practice Management committee and FDA related matters committee, and the Florida Gastrointestinal Society Federal Advocacy committee. He has won several awards, including a T32 research grant from the National Institute of Health.

Cory Halliburton, MD. Vermont Gastroenterology (Colchester). Dr. Halliburton's clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease and liver diseases. He is a staff member at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and has full attending privileges.

Andrew Heiner, MD. Granite Peaks Gastroenterology (Sandy, Utah). Dr. Heiner has been in practice for more than 20 years. His goal is to provide meaningful help to patients in need. He is affiliated with Alta View Hospital in Sandy and Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, both in Utah.

David Hockenbery, MD. University of Washington (Seattle). Dr. Hockenbery leads the gastroenterology and hepatology section at the hospital. He is a member of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. He also heads a lab dedicated to the study of apoptosis.

Dale Holly, MD. Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. Holly is a diplomate of the American Subspecialty Board of Gastroenterology. In 2012, he was recognized as one of Atlanta's 25 most influential African American physicians by the Black Health Medical Research Foundation.

Nooshin Hosseini, MD. Vanguard Gastroenterology (New York City). Dr. Hosseini has published more than 10 peer-reviewed papers, clinical reviews and abstracts. She was named an emerging liver scholar while she was a trainee at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

Roger Huey, MD. Digestive Health Specialists (Tupelo, Miss.). Dr. Huey has been with Digestive Health Specialists since 2005. He previously served as chief medical resident at University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He practiced privately in Greenwood, Miss., before moving to Tupelo in 2003.

Lyle Hurwitz, MD. Gastroenterology Associates of Florida (Atlantis). Dr. Hurwitz has done research on colorectal cancer screening, gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel and more. He has performed more than 15,000 procedures during his career.

Andrew Ippoliti, MD. Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles). Dr. Ippoliti is the associate chief of gastroenterology and is a clinical medicine professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. He has served on several advisory boards and lectured at medical centers nationwide.

Pothen Jacob, MD. Gastro Florida (Clearwater). Dr. Jacob has a special interest in motility disorders, liver disease and colon cancer screening. He has been practicing privately in Pinellas County since 1990. He is also a member of the American Gastroenterological Association and the American College of Gastroenterology.

Kambiz Kadkhodayan, MD. AdventHealth (Orlando, Fla.). Dr. Kadkhodayan is the program director of the advanced endoscopy fellowship at AdventHealth's Center for Interventional Endoscopy. His clinical interests include management of patients with obesity and complex gastrointestinal diseases.

Patricia Kao, MD. Salem (Ore.) Gastro. Dr. Kao has practiced at Salem Gastro since 2007 in addition to having hospital privileges at Salem Hospital and West Valley Hospital in Dallas, Ore. She is also a staff member of Salem Endoscopy, an ASC and sister company of Salem Gastro.

Michael Kattah, MD. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco). Dr. Kattah is also an assistant professor at the University of California San Francisco. His research focuses on why people develop inflammatory bowel disease and how to choose the best medications for each patient.

Jaffrey Kazi, MD. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Gastroenterology Specialists. Dr. Kazi does clinical research trials for conditions such as celiac disease and encephalopathy. He has a special interest in advanced endoscopies, bile duct disorders and pancreas disorders.

Ambreen Khurshid, MD. California Gastroenterology Associates (Fresno). Dr. Khurshid is affiliated with University of California San Francisco Fresno's department of gastroenterology as teaching faculty. She has a special interest in GI disorders in women.

Joseph Kim, MD. North Texas Gastroenterology Associates (Sherman and Anna, Texas). Dr. Kim is certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. He also has advanced training in endoscopy and has written two book chapters.

Karen Kim, MD. The University of Chicago Medicine. Dr. Kim is a professor of medicine and associate director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center. She is the director of the Center for Asian Health Equity and has an interest in researching underserved and minority populations, health disparities, cultural competency and cancer prevention.

Lawrence Kim, MD. South Denver Gastroenterology (Parker, Colo.). Dr. Kim was the first gastroenterologist to join the board of directors of the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Hack Jae Kim, MD. Arizona Centers for Digestive Health (Phoenix). Dr. Kim has 21 years of experience in gastroenterology. He has expertise in esophageal cancer, gastrointestinal motility, colon cancer and more. He has been published in various gastroenterology journals including the American Journal of Gastroenterology, Gut, and Neurogastroenterology & Motility.

David Kim, MD. Illinois Gastroenterology Group (Peoria). Dr. Kim is the medical director of the Chicago-based Amita Health Hepatitis C clinic and also serves on the American Liver Foundation's medical advisory committee.

Michelle Kim, MD, PhD. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Kim was recently named the chair of the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute. She is the first woman to hold the position at Cleveland Clinic.

Divyanshoo Kohli, MD. Providence Digestive Health Institute (Spokane, Wash.). Dr. Kohli was recently appointed to the GI specialty board on the American Board of Internal Medicine. He also practices at the Providence Digestive Health Institute as an endoscopist.

Kavita Kongara, MD. Atlanta Gastroenterology. Dr. Kongara's work has been published in journals such as The American Journal of Gastroenterology, The Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and more. She has served Atlanta Gastroenterology since 2010.

Karen Kormis, MD. PA GI Consultants (Camp Hill, Pa.). Dr. Kormis has a special interest in patients with irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel diseases. She has been treating patients at PA GI since 1996.

Mary Kovalak, MD. South Denver Gastroenterology (Englewood, Colo.). Dr. Kovalak's research interests include eosinophilic esophagitis. She is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Jose Lantin, MD. Gastroenterology of Westchester (Yonkers, N.Y.). Dr. Lantin is the CEO of Gastroenterology of Westchester. He has more than 30 years of experience and treats a variety of conditions, including inflammatory bowel diseases and acute and chronic pancreatitis.

Daryl Lau, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Lau is the director of translational liver research at the hospital. She is also an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Gregory Lesser, MD. NJ Gastro (Newark, N.J.). Dr. Lesser has co-written publications on sedation and colonoscopy as well as other gastroenterology topics. He is a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Gastroenterological Association.

Daus Mahnke, MD. Gastroenterology of the Rockies (Louisville, Colo.). Dr. Mahnke is also a clinical instructor of medicine at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver. He is also a member of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America Medical Advisory Board.

Pramod Malik, MD. Virginia Gastroenterology (Suffolk). Dr. Malik established Virginia Gastroenterology in 2016. He is a board member of the Virginia Gastroenterological Society and a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Thalia Mayes, MD. Portland (Maine) Gastroenterology Center. In addition to her work at Portland Gastroenterology Center, Dr. Mayes is a clinical assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. She is also a member of Maine Medical Center's medical staff in Portland.

Leon McLean, MD, PhD. Granite State Gastroenterology (Derry, N.H.). Dr. McLean is a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. He is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and other organizations.

Gil Melmed, MD. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles). Dr. Melmed recently joined virtual gastrointestinal care company Oshi Health's medical advisory board. He is also a member of the National Scientific Advisory Council for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and is a co-chair of the foundation's IBD Qorus quality improvement program.

Shoba Mendu, MD. Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater (Chesapeake, Va.). Dr. Mendu was previously chief medical resident of Detroit Receiving Hospital. She has been with Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater since 2010 and has advanced training in colorectal cancer screening, IBD, capsule endoscopy and women's digestive health.

Shane Mills, MD. Eugene Gastroenterology (Springfield, Ore.). Dr. Mills served as chief of gastroenterology at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso,Texas from 2008-13. He has special interests in colorectal cancer screening and prevention, liver disease and more.

Thomas Mills, MD. Digestive Healthcare Clinic (Jackson, Miss.). Dr. Mills is self-employed and has his own independent private practice in Jackson. He is also the former chair of the St. Dominic Hospital Endoscopy Committee.

Smruti Mohanty, MD. Beth Israel Medical Center (Newark, N.J.). Dr. Mohanty was recently named director of gastroenterology at Beth Israel Medical Center. He has more than 20 years of gastroenterology experience and specializes in liver transplants and liver disease.

Angela Nutt, MD. GastroArkansas (Little Rock). Dr. Nutt has been with GastroArkansas since 1999. She also serves as vice chair of gastroenterology at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.

Jadesola Omoyeni, MD. Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio. Dr. Omoyeni's clinical interests include preventing colon cancer using high-value care and cost-effective treatments. She has also published articles about bariatric surgery and liver diseases.

Haleh Pazwash, MD. Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (Ridgewood). In addition to practicing at the Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey, Dr. Pazwash is also chair of the division of gastroenterology at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Before her current roles, she served as Valley Hospital's chair of the endoscopy committee until 2017. Dr. Pazwash has also volunteered as an associate clinical professor at St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center in New York City.

Elizabeth Raskin, MD. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.). Dr. Raskin was recently named surgical director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, which is part of the Hoag Digestive Institute. She has 20 years of experience in colon and rectal surgeries.

Nitesh Ratnakar, MD. West Virginia Gastroenterology & Endoscopy (Elkins). Dr. Ratnakar serves as the West Virgina governor of the American College of Gastroenterology. He is also a member of the task force of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy on innovation in endoscopy.

Alexis Rodriguez, MD. Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition (Evergreen Park and Elmhurst, Ill.). Dr. Rodriguez has experience managing inflammatory bowel disease, abdominal pain, hepatitis and more. She is affiliated with several Chicago-area hospitals.

Lisa Rossi, MD. Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates (Hartford). Dr. Rossi is a clinical instructor in the department of medicine at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington. She is also the university's GI fellowship site director at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Lauren Schwartz, MD. Manhattan Gastroenterology (New York City). Dr. Schwartz has a special interest in general gastroenterology, women's health, colon cancer screening and more. Her evaluations and treatment plans often include nutritional interventions and lifestyle modifications. She is a member of various organizations including the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Gastroenterology and more.

Nikrad Shahnavaz, MD. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Dr. Shahnavaz is also an associate professor at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He has published several scientific articles, co-authored a book on gastroenterology and has presented at conferences internationally.

Aniq Shaikh, MD. Gastroenterology Consultants of Central Florida (Orlando). Dr. Shaikh is chief of medicine at Florida Hospital East Orlando. He is also a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America.

Sunana Sohi, MD. Louisville (Ky.) Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. Sohi has been practicing at Louisville Gastroenterology Associates since 2010. She is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Lidia Spaho, MD. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.). Dr. Spaho serves at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, a 390-bed acute care facility. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in both gastroenterology and internal medicine.

Christian Stone, MD. Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada (Las Vegas). Dr. Stone has been practicing in Las Vegas since 2009. His research has resulted in more than 100 published book chapters, invited reviews and original manuscripts in peer-reviewed medical journals.

Doris Strader, MD. The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington). Dr. Strader runs a liver clinic at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She has been conducting gastroenterology and hepatology clinical treatment trials for over 10 years. She is the principal investigator for a clinical trial of eosinophilic esophagitis and co-investigator in treatment trials of hepatitis C and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Alejandro Suarez, MD. Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists (Charleston, S.C.). In addition to his role at Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists, Dr. Suarez is also an assistant professor adjunct at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. He has special interest in GI oncology, pancreaticobiliary disorders and interventional endoscopy.

Andrew Su, MD. Gateway Gastroenterology (Chesterfield, Mo.). Dr. Su has been with Gateway Gastroenterology since 1996. He has an interest in technological advances in endoscopy. He is a member of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Abdulla Taja, MD. Gastroenterology of West Central Ohio (Lima). Dr. Taja has more than 25 years of experience and has served at Cook County Hospital in Chicago as well as at his own practice. His focus is on preventive care and early detection.

Mark Tanchel, MD. Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (Hackensack). Dr. Tanchel has over two decades of private practice experience. He serves as a gastroenterologist at Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey and senior attending physician at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Clinton Wallis, MD. Digestive Disease Specialists (Oklahoma City). Dr. Wallis is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. He has been with Digestive Disease Specialists since 2006. Dr. Clinton is a member of a variety of organizations including the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society of Gastroenterological Endoscopy and more.

Timothy Wang, MD. Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York City). Dr. Wang was recently appointed the inaugural member of a medical advisory board for Mainz Biomed. He is also the Dorothy L. and Daniel H. Silverberg Professor of Medicine and GI division chief at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

James Weber, MD. GI Alliance (Southlake, Texas). Dr. Webster is the founder and CEO of independent gastroenterology provider network GI Alliance. He also founded Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in 1995.

Joseph Webster, MD. Digestive and Liver Center of Florida (Orlando). Dr. Webster's research interests include obesity and diabetes in children and adolescents and the role of families in healthy attitudes and living. He is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a diplomate of the American Board of Gastroenterology.

Tony Weiss, MD. New York Gastroenterology Associates (New York City). Dr. Weiss is an assistant professor of medicine at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He also serves as the school's director of regulatory affairs/associate program director of the division of gastroenterology.

Richard Wille, MD. Center for Digestive Health (Troy, Mich.). In addition to his role at the Center for Digestive Health, Dr. Wille is also the director of the endoscopy unit at William Beaumont Hospital in Troy. In 1993, he served as the chief medical resident at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He has presented papers about gastrointestinal diseases at national conferences.

Louis Wong Kee Song, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Wong Kee Song has been with the Mayo Clinic since 1998 and has a special interest in therapeutic endoscopy. In addition to his clinical work, he is also a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Renee Young, MD. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha). Dr. Young is a professor in the Internal Medicine Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine. She has served the medical center since 1990. She is interested in medical student, resident and fellow education.