Best medical schools for gastroenterology and hepatology: Report

A 2022 report from US News and World Report has ranked the top universities for gastroenterology and hepatology globally.

Top 20 medical schools for gastroenterology and hepatology:

1. University of California San Diego

2. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

3. University of Barcelona (Spain)

4. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City)

5. Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium)

6. Universite de Paris (France)

7. University of Amsterdam (Netherlands)

8. Chinese University Hong Kong (China)

9. University of Toronto (Canada)

10. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

11. University College London (England)

12. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

13. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

14. Erasmus University Rotterdam (Netherlands)

15. University of California San Francisco

16. Sorbonne Universite (France)

17. Northwestern University (Chicago)

18. Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, Va.)

19. Imperial College London (England)

20. University of Pittsburgh