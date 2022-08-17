30 stats on the gastroenterology industry

The gastroenterology industry is constantly evolving — here's where it stands today through the lenses of salary, ASC case mix, procedure costs and other statistics.

ASC

Gastroenterology is the most-represented specialty among ASCs, making up 32 percent of all cases, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The average net revenue of gastroenterology cases in ASCs is $1,079, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Gastroenterology claims the highest percentage of ASC cases of any surgical specialty across regions, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The national median revenue per case for gastroenterology is $1,047, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Gastroenterology comprises 41 percent of cases for ASCs in the Atlantic, the highest of any region, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Procedures, conditions and medication

Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with a biopsy, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Alaska is the most expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a routine colonoscopy, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with polyp removal, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy has the highest procedure volume of any bariatric surgery with 23,800 total procedures, according to data analytics company Definitive Healthcare.

Omeprazole was the most prescribed gastroenterology medication in 2021, according to data analytics company Definitive Healthcare.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease was the most diagnosed gastrointestinal condition in 2021, according to data analytics company Definitive Healthcare.

Liver elastography was the gastroenterology procedure with the highest volume in 2021, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare.

Salary and wealth

The average base salary for gastroenterologists has decreased 1.2 percent since 2016, according to recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins' 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

Twenty-two percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

Median gastroenterologist revenue hit a two-year high March 1, according to consulting firm Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report."

Gastroenterology is the sixth wealthiest medical speciality, according to Medscape's "Physicians Compensation Reports."

The average incentive bonus for a gastroenterologist is $74,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Chicago is the best paying city for midcareer gastroenterologists in any practice setting when comparing the five most populous cities in the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.

Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists said they are still paying off student loans, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.

Recruiting

Gastroenterology is expected to be down 1,630 physicians by 2025, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

Gastroenterologists are the fourth most recruited physicians, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

Gastroenterologists are the most in-demand physician specialists, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

Gastroenterology has the second-highest telemedicine usage of any adult speciality as of June 2021, according to Doximity's "State of Telemedicine Report."

Miscellaneous