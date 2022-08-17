30 stats on the gastroenterology industry

The gastroenterology industry is constantly evolving — here's where it stands today through the lenses of salary, ASC case mix, procedure costs and other statistics.
ASC
- Gastroenterology is the most-represented specialty among ASCs, making up 32 percent of all cases, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
- The average net revenue of gastroenterology cases in ASCs is $1,079, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
- Gastroenterology claims the highest percentage of ASC cases of any surgical specialty across regions, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
- The national median revenue per case for gastroenterology is $1,047, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
- Gastroenterology comprises 41 percent of cases for ASCs in the Atlantic, the highest of any region, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
Procedures, conditions and medication
- Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with a biopsy, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
- Alaska is the most expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a routine colonoscopy, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
- Iowa is the least expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a colonoscopy with polyp removal, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
- Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy has the highest procedure volume of any bariatric surgery with 23,800 total procedures, according to data analytics company Definitive Healthcare.
- Omeprazole was the most prescribed gastroenterology medication in 2021, according to data analytics company Definitive Healthcare.
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease was the most diagnosed gastrointestinal condition in 2021, according to data analytics company Definitive Healthcare.
- Liver elastography was the gastroenterology procedure with the highest volume in 2021, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare.
Salary and wealth
- The average base salary for gastroenterologists has decreased 1.2 percent since 2016, according to recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins' 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."
- Twenty-two percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."
- Median gastroenterologist revenue hit a two-year high March 1, according to consulting firm Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report."
- Gastroenterology is the sixth wealthiest medical speciality, according to Medscape's "Physicians Compensation Reports."
- The average incentive bonus for a gastroenterologist is $74,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
- Chicago is the best paying city for midcareer gastroenterologists in any practice setting when comparing the five most populous cities in the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.
- Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.
- Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists said they are still paying off student loans, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.
Recruiting
- Gastroenterology is expected to be down 1,630 physicians by 2025, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."
- Gastroenterologists are the fourth most recruited physicians, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."
- Gastroenterologists are the most in-demand physician specialists, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."
- Gastroenterology has the second-highest telemedicine usage of any adult speciality as of June 2021, according to Doximity's "State of Telemedicine Report."
Miscellaneous
- Colorectal cancer, the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and in women, is projected to cause 52,280 deaths this year, according to the American Cancer Society.
- Gastroenterologist productivity dropped 16.2 percent from March 2020 to March 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report."
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital topped U.S. News & World Report's list of best children's hospitals for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery.
- Nine percent of gastroenterologists reported having suicidal thoughts, according to Medscape's "Physician Suicide Report 2022."
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
- The global gastroenterology market is expected to reach a $43.7 billion valuation by 2028, growing at a rate of 3.33 percent, according to a July report from Market Growth Reports.