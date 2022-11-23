$70M in GI donations this year

Four massive GI-based donations totaling over $70 million have been awarded this year. Here are the notable donations Becker's has reported:

1. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated $5 million to global gut microbiome research.

2. Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Hospital received $5 million for its digestive disease center.

3. Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.) has raised $219,000 in donations for a new digestive health center.

4. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health received an anonymous $70 million donation for a pediatric GI center.