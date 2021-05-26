6 recent GI exec moves

Pinnacle GI and One GI both named new CEOs in the past month.

Here are six recent gastroenterology leadership moves:

1. James Grant, MD, former Surgical Care Affiliates executive, was appointed CEO of Troy, Mich.-based Pinnacle GI Partners.

2. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research named gastroenterologist Lopa Mishra, MD, co-director for the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine.

3. Fred Hassan was appointed to Prometheus Biosciences' board of directors.

4, Gastroenterologist Louis Lambiase, MD, was named regional dean of Montgomery (Ala.) Regional Medical Campus at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.

5. Robbie Allen was named CEO of One GI, a private-equity backed gastroenterology platform.

6. San Diego-based Shoreline Biosciences named co-founder William Sandborn, MD, as CMO.