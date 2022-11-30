6 gastroenterology updates

Here are six gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since Nov. 18:

1. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy has partnered with medtech company Surgical Science to develop education tools for gastroenterology.

2. Boston Scientific has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire gastrointestinal device company Apollo Endosurgery.

3. Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence led to the death of his son.

4. Medtronic's respiratory, gastrointestinal and renal revenue decreased 16 percent in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

5. Triastek, a pharmaceutical company, received FDA investigational new drug clearance to begin clinical studies on its 3D-printed medicine, T21, designed to treat ulcerative colitis.

6. Cincinnati Children's plans to open a new facility in Centerville, Ohio, to increase access to gastroenterology, neurology and other services for pediatric patients in the Dayton, Ohio, area.