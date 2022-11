Medtronic's respiratory, gastrointestinal and renal revenue decreased 16 percent in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, according to earnings results released on Nov. 22.

Medtronic's GI revenue reached $671 million, while renal care solutions revenue decreased low-double digits, according to the report.

Medtronic's organic GI revenue also decreased by 11 percent. Medtronic's overall revenue decreased 3 percent to $7.6 billion worldwide.