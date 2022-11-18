Cincinnati Children's set to open pediatric clinic

Cincinnati Children's plans to open a new facility in Centerville, Ohio, to increase access to gastroenterology, neurology and other services for pediatric patients in the Dayton, Ohio, area, according to a Nov. 17 report from Dayton24/7Now.

The medical office is set to open in early 2023. More medical subspecialties are expected to be added to the 12,990-square-foot space over time.

"We're making this investment in Cincinnati Children’s Centerville so that the kids and families of Montgomery County can receive care from us in a location closer to their homes," Steve Davis, MD, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's, told Dayton24/7Now. "Our goal is to deliver personalized care as well as the best outcomes and value for patients and families throughout the region."