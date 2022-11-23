$15M malpractice suit brought against Virginia GI center alleging medical negligence

Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son, according to a Nov. 22 report from Fauquier Now.

The lawsuit is taking place in a Fauquier County District Court, according to state court documents.

Mr. Jeck is seeking $10 million under the Wrongful Death Act and an additional $5 million for "severe pain and emotional anguish," according to the report.

The lawsuit alleges that the hospital was negligent by failing to provide a GI specialist, failing to implement a contingency plan, failing to perform treatment in a timely manner and failing to employ "skill and diligence."