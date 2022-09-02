6 developments in GI tech

From leadership appointments to partnerships, here are six updates from gastroenterology medtech companies since June 1:

1. The FDA on June 1 cleared the first 360-degree colonoscope. Saneso's colonoscope has a 360-degree multidirectional view with five cameras, according to a news release. Traditional colonoscopes have a 140- to 170-degree field of view, which causes them to miss up to 40 percent of polyps

2. Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, selected Aditya Khosla, PhD, as its chief technology officer

3. 3D printing firm Triastek has partnered with Eli Lilly, a global pharmaceutical company, to develop 3D-printed oral gastrointestinal drugs.

4. Pittsburgh-based logistics platform Mobile Aspects received patent approval for its iRIScope system, an endoscope storage cabinet that uses automated-channel drying and RFID technology.

5. Virgo, an endoscopy video technology company, signed an exclusive partnership agreement with AI gastroenterology solutions company Satisfai Health.

6. Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, appointed Shrujal Baxi, MD, chief medical officer.