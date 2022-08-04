Pittsburgh healthcare logistics platform receives patent approval for endoscope storage

Pittsburgh-based logistics platform Mobile Aspects has received patent approval for its iRIScope system, an endoscope storage cabinet that uses automated-channel drying and RFID technology.

With the patent, Mobile Aspects is the only company that can use channel drying with RFID technology, according to an Aug. 4 press release.

The cabinet safely dries outer surfaces and interior channels of endoscopes, and includes software to measure endoscopes usage and lifecycle.

The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instruments recently updated its guidance, saying scope lumens have to be dried for 10 minutes or more with pressure-regulated forced air.

Drying processes reduce the risk of contamination of endoscopes.

The patented cabinets allow endoscopes to hang vertically, reducing the number of human touches by 75 percent, and allowing forced air to run through all of the channels.

"We are the only product on the market that can meet this 10-minute drying time safely and simultaneously reduce touches," Suneil Mandava, CEO and founder of Mobile Aspects said in the release. "Many current options available in the market take as long as 60 minutes to perform the same task."