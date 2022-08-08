AI-driven healthcare company partners with endoscopy video firm for GI health

Virgo, an endoscopy video technology company, signed an exclusive partnership agreement with AI gastroenterology solutions company Satisfai Health.

The companies plan to use joint technologies and developments to improve the gastroenterology field, according to an Aug. 8 news release.

"We believe that bringing Satisfai's marquis solution set to our end-users is the best way for Virgo to continue adding clinical value to gastroenterologists, both in a standard of care and research capacity," Ian Strug, co-founder and chief customer officer at Virgo, said in the release. "We could not be more excited to realize this vision and bring real-time, in-line AI solutions to gastroenterologists worldwide."