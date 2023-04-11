5 numbers making gastroenterologists nervous

Here are five statistics gastroenterology leaders should keep an eye on:

52,550: The number of people expected to die from colorectal cancer in 2023, according to the American Cancer Society.

1,630: The number of physicians gastroenterology is expected to be down by by 2025, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

36 percent: The percentage of gastroenterologists that reported being burned out, according to Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023."

28 percent: The growth percentage of private equity gastrointestinal groups in 2021, according to a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights.

17 percent: The percentage of gastroenterologists who said they are still paying off student loans, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."