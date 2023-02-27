Gastroenterologist burnout by the numbers

Like many physicians across specialities, gastroenterologists continue to be plagued by burnout.

This data comes from Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023" released Feb. 24. The report breaks down gastroenterologists' responses from Medscape's "Physician Burnout & Depression Report 2023," which surveyed 9,175 physicians across more than 29 specialties.

Here are five statistics on gastroenterologist burnout:

36 percent: The percentage of gastroenterologists that reported being burned out.

47 percent: The percentage of gastroenterologists that reported burnout having a strong or severe impact on their life.

47 percent: The percentage of gastroenterologists who said they have not sought professional help to reduce burnout and would not consider doing so.

48 percent: The percentage of gastroenterologists who reported using exercise to cope with burnout.

64 percent: The percentage of gastroenterologists that cited "too many bureaucratic tasks" as the main contributor to burnout.