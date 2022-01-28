Gastroenterology expected to be down 1,630 physicians by 2025

The physician shortage will continue to rage on across specialties over the next decade, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

The total shortage of physicians in the United States is projected to be 121,300 by 2030, according to the report. Those 121,300 physicians include 55,200 primary care physicians and 67,000 specialists.

The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the current healthcare landscape.

Below are physicians' projected deficit through 2025 by specialty: