5 new GI devices making waves

The gastroenterology industry is constantly evolving as artificial intelligence and new technologies offer specialists new ways to care for and treat patients.

Here are five new GI-industry devices that are making waves in the industry:

Repurposed endoscopic devices are now being used for a new, innovative GI procedure dubbed the "Candy Cane" endoscopic procedure, which removes a problematic portion of a patient's small bowel.

Medtronic's GI Genius is offering physicians the ability to detect cancerous polyps in real-time using advanced AI software. Management services organization United Digestive recently added the modules across all 22 of its managed ASCs.

Biomerica's EZ Detect at-home colorectal disease screening test allows patients to screen for early signs of colorectal diseases, including colon and rectal cancers, at home. CVS Pharmacy recently began rolling out the tests in more than 7,000 stores.

Magentiq-Colo, an artificial intelligence solution for colonoscopies created by Israel-based technology company Magentiq-Eye, recently earned FDA 510(k) clearance, becoming one of the only AI-powered colonoscopy systems in the U.S.

Skout is an artificial intelligence polyp detection solution for use in colonoscopies that became commercially available in the first part of 2023. It helps to increase polyp detection rates by 14.4 percent.