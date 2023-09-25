AdventHealth gastroenterologist performs world's 1st 'Candy Cane' endoscopy

Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealth Center for Interventional Endoscopy gastroenterologist Kambiz Kadkhodayan, MD, has performed the world's first "Candy Cane" endoscopic procedure on former emergency room nurse Rene Galloway.

Ms. Galloway has undergone nine surgeries in the last 13 years and was told by physicians that she was a poor candidate for future surgeries.

The procedure, dubbed the "Candy Cane" procedure, removes a problematic portion of the patient's small bowel using a repurposed endoscopic device.

This is followed by a second procedure where a channel for food is created. Both procedures are done without the need for traditional surgery by using an endoscope and other FDA-approved devices, according to a Sept. 25 press release sent to Becker's.

Using the two-step procedure, Dr. Kadkhodayan performed the surgery with no incisions.

"We've been able to offer it to four more patients who have done just as well," Dr. Kadkhodayan said in the release. "I can't tell you how rewarding and satisfying it is as a physician to know that we've described a procedure that may help countless patients in the future."