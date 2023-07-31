AI-powered colonoscopy device cleared for US market

The FDA has issued 510(k) clearance for a new artificial intelligence solution for colonoscopy screenings.

The Magentiq-Colo, created by Israel-based technology company Magentiq-Eye, is one of the only AI-powered colonoscopy systems in the U.S., according to a July 31 news release from the company.

Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer related death in the U.S., and a missed polyp during a colonoscopy can lead to interval cancer, which accounts for 8 percent to 10 percent of all colorectal cancer cases in the U.S.

In 2022, a 950-patient study cited by Magentiq-Colo found the device increased adenoma detection by 26 percent, which correlates to a 35 percent decrease in patient mortality, the release said.