Iterative Health to debut AI polyp detection tool for colonoscopies

Gastroenterology medicine company Iterative Health has partnered with software provider Provation to develop Skout, an artificial-intelligence polyp detection solution for use in colonoscopies. 

Skout will be available commercially in the second quarter of 2023, according to a May 4 press release. 

While colonoscopy adenoma detection rates are between 7 and 53 percent among endoscopists, AI polyp detection solutions like Medtronic's GI Genius can increase detection rates by 14.4 percent. 

In a randomized trial, Skout showed a 27 percent increase in adenoma detection, according to the release. 

