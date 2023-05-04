Iterative Health to debut AI polyp detection tool for colonoscopies

Gastroenterology medicine company Iterative Health has partnered with software provider Provation to develop Skout, an artificial-intelligence polyp detection solution for use in colonoscopies.

Skout will be available commercially in the second quarter of 2023, according to a May 4 press release.

While colonoscopy adenoma detection rates are between 7 and 53 percent among endoscopists, AI polyp detection solutions like Medtronic's GI Genius can increase detection rates by 14.4 percent.

In a randomized trial, Skout showed a 27 percent increase in adenoma detection, according to the release.