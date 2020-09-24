5 most-read stories in GI this week — Gastro Health debuts new device & more
Here are the five most-read Becker's ASC Review articles for gastroenterologists the week of Sept. 21-25:
1. Illinois gastroenterologist accused of sexually assaulting co-worker
2. Gastro Health 1st in US to use new endoscopic gastroscope
3. Dr. Conor Delaney appointed president of Cleveland Clinic Florida region
4. Screening a rural population for CRC & more: GI specialist Dr. Michael Green on the challenges of rural healthcare & COVID-19
5. Tennessee hospital opens endoscopy center
More articles on healthcare:
Tennessee ASC introduces 2nd orthopedics robot — 5 details
ASC opens outside Boston with 4 joint owners — 4 things to know
Make your ASC's anesthesia program more efficient: 5 strategies
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.