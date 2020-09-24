5 most-read stories in GI this week — Gastro Health debuts new device & more

Here are the five most-read Becker's ASC Review articles for gastroenterologists the week of Sept. 21-25:

1. Illinois gastroenterologist accused of sexually assaulting co-worker

2. Gastro Health 1st in US to use new endoscopic gastroscope

3. Dr. Conor Delaney appointed president of Cleveland Clinic Florida region

4. Screening a rural population for CRC & more: GI specialist Dr. Michael Green on the challenges of rural healthcare & COVID-19

5. Tennessee hospital opens endoscopy center

