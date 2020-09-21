Gastro Health 1st in US to use new endoscopic gastroscope

Miami-based Gastro Health gastroenterologist Daniel Gelrud, MD, was the first gastroenterologist in the U.S. to use the J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscope.

The endoscopic ultrasound device is created by Pentax. The company launched the device in mid-September.

Dr. Gelrud used the device to view a tumor in the fundus of a patient's stomach. He said, "Because this scope is smaller and more flexible, I was able to access the area without any difficulty."

Gastro Health CEO Joseph Garcia said the new scope supports the practice's efforts to use the latest technology whenever possible. He said, "We are proud to have been the first in the country to utilize this new, state-of-the-art technology that allows us to deliver the best possible care to our patients and be at the forefront in advancing the field of gastroenterology."

Gastro Health is financially supported by Audax Private Equity.

