Tennessee hospital opens endoscopy center

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger East Hospital opened its Erlanger Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center Sept. 21, The Chattanoogan reports.

What you should know:

1. The facility is 4,500 square feet. It has four procedure rooms, 10 preoperative and postoperative recovery rooms, and six exam rooms.

2. The center will provide diagnostic and therapeutic gastrointestinal care on an outpatient and inpatient basis.

3. Center physicians will also perform advanced endoscopic procedures in the facility.

