5 gastroenterologists to know

Here are five physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

David Cohen, MD, PhD. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). Dr. Cohen recently received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022. He was recognized for his research on basic and translational liver disease.

Neal Kaushal, MD. Foothill Specialty Group (Sonora, Calif.). Dr. Kaushal practices at Adventist Health's Foothill Specialty Group in Sonora, Calif. He also serves as president and CEO of Professional Medical Corp.

Ronald Kleinman, MD. Mass General for Children (Boston). Dr. Kleinman is the physician-in-chief at Boston-based Mass General for Children. In October, he received the American Academy of Pediatrics Murray Davidson Award for his contributions to pediatric gastroenterological care.

Daniel Pambianco, MD. Gastro Health (Charlottesville, Va.). Dr. Pambianco is a physician and managing partner at Charlottesville, Va.-based Gastro Health. In October, he was elected president of the American College of Gastroenterology for the 2022-23 membership year.

Mark Real, MD. MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center (Clinton). Dr. Real is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and specializes in endoscopic procedures. He joined MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton as a gastroenterology specialist in October.