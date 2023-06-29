5 gastroenterology lawsuits in 1 year

Here are five lawsuits involving gastroenterologists or gastroenterology practices that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 12:

1. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian was named in a civil lawsuit that alleges Zhi Alan Cheng, MD, a gastroenterologist who previously practiced at the health system's Flushing, N.Y., location, drugged and sexually assaulted a patient.

2. Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme.

3. Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist Omar Massoud, MD, PhD, was arrested this week after being charged with six felony counts, three involving sexual assaults on patients.

4. Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son.

5. Houston-based Gastroenterology Consultants PA agreed to settle consumer claims that the practice failed to protect consumers from a data breach last year.