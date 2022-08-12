Gastroenterology Consultants PA to settle data breach class-action suit

Houston-based Gastroenterology Consultants PA has agreed to settle consumer claims that the practice failed to protect consumers from a data breach last year, Top Class Actions reported Aug. 11.

The breach of the practice's computer systems took place around Jan. 10, 2021, according to the report.

A class of those who were notified of the incident has been established, along with a subclass of those who were notified that their Social Security numbers were potentially compromised during the data breach, Top Class Actions reported.

The settlement will provide class members who are eligible a cash payment of up to $500 to compensate them for out-of-pocket expenses as a result of the data breach.

Gastroenterology Consultants admits no wrongdoing in response to the claims.