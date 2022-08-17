5 endoscopy updates

A Virginia health system received recognition from the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and four more endoscopy updates Becker's has reported on since Aug. 3:

1. A physician group sold the property housing the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million.

2. Medical endoscopy solutions company Motus GI received formal notice that it can resume trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange after falling below the minimum bid price requirement earlier this year.

3. Virgo, an endoscopy video technology company, signed an exclusive partnership agreement with artificial intelligence gastroenterology company Satisfai Health.

4. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center received funding to install Medtronic's GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules. The modules will provide artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy screenings to low-income communities.

5. VHC Health, an Arlington, Va.-based health system, has been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety as part of a designation program dedicated to promoting quality endoscopies.