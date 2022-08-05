New Jersey hospital receives funding to serve underserved communities

Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center was awarded a membership to use Medtronic GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules to provide artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy technology to low-income communities.

The hospital will receive three GI Genius modules, which use detection algorithms to help diagnose and prevent colorectal cancer in real time, according to an Aug. 4 news release.

The grant was given by the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program with help from the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Amazon Web Services.

The Medtronic Equity Assistance Program is donating 133 GI Genius modules to 62 facilities across the country to improve care for underserved communities, the release said.