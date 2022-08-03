Virginia endoscopy center recognized by GI society

VHC Health, an Arlington, Va.based health system, has been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety as part of a designation program dedicated to promoting quality endoscopies.

VHC is one of 600 programs that has received the recognition since 2009, and the program has met the society's rigorous criteria of quality control standards, it said in a press release sent to Becker's.

To be recognized, a program must be peer-reviewed and attest to its staff's competence, demonstrate the adoption of unit policies, and attest to the practice's infrastructure and dedication to infection control and prevention.

"We are honored to be recognized by ASGE for our continued efforts to maintain the highest standards for quality and safety in our endoscopy unit," Deborah Craddock, BSN, RN, VHC Health's patient care director, said in the release. "Through ongoing education and continued compliance with the ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program requirements, our staff has demonstrated their tremendous dedication to delivering the highest-quality patient care."