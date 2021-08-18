4 health systems expanding endoscopy offerings

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood is adding endoscopy suites and outpatient rooms in a $42 million expansion.

Here are four health systems adding to its endoscopy offerings:

1. Gainesville-based University of Florida Shands Hospital opened an endoscopy center with artificial intelligence labs.

2. Paducah, Ky.-based Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital added a specialized endoscopy suite and a new 2,600-square-foot operating room in a $3.1 million project.

3. HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood is adding endoscopy suites and outpatient rooms in a $42 million expansion.

4. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health received approval from the state to build an outpatient surgery center with an endoscopy room on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville (N.C.).