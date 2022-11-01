4 gastroenterologists making headlines

Here are four gastroenterologist moves Becker's has reported on since Oct. 5:

1. Daniel Pambianco, MD, was elected president of the American College of Gastroenterology for the 2022-23 membership year.

2. MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton added gastroenterology specialist Mark Real, MD, to its staff.

3. Ronald Kleinman, MD, physician-in-chief at Boston-based Mass General for Children, received the American Academy of Pediatrics Murray Davidson Award for his contributions to pediatric gastroenterological care.

4. Gastroenterologist Shawn Khodadadian, MD, owner of a three-story building housing Mount Sinai's Heart Institute in New York City, is suing the health system for $596,000 in alleged unpaid rent.