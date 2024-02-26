4 gastroenterologists in the headlines

Here are four gastroenterologists Becker's has reported on since Feb. 15:

1. Nitesh Ratnakar, MD, a gastroenterologist in Wheeling, W.Va., has been indicted on charges of tax fraud and obstructing justice after authorities said he failed to pay more than $2.4 million in payroll taxes.

2. Gastroenterologist Vivek Trivedi, MD, has been named a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology.

3. The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha added Fedja Rochling, MD, as its division chief of gastroenterology and hepatology.

4. Pediatric gastroenterologist Matthew Ryan, MD, has become the first physician to complete more than 100 transnasal endoscopies of the upper GI tract using EvoEndo's single-use endoscopy system.