Pediatric gastroenterologist Matthew Ryan, MD, has become the first physician to complete more than 100 transnasal endoscopies of the upper GI tract using EvoEndo's single-use endoscopy system.

The system has been cleared for use in patients aged five and older without anesthesia or sedation, according to a Feb. 14 press release.

EvoEndo recently debuted its 2.0 model endoscope, which features enhanced imaging, ergonomics and steering.