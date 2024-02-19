GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Dr. Vivek Trivedi named ACG fellow

Claire Wallace -  

Gastroenterologist Vivek Trivedi, MD, has been named a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology, according to a Feb. 19 report from the Iredell Free News.

Dr. Trivedi is a physician at Piedmont HealthCare’s Comprehensive Digestive Care Center in Statesville, N.C., and PHC’s Specialty Care Center in Mooresville, N.C. 

The ACG fellow designation, which was first established in the 1930s, recognizes physicians who have made significant contributions to the field through clinical practice, academic medicine, gastrointestinal endoscopy, gastrointestinal radiology and gastrointestinal pathology.

