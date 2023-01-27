4 colonoscopy updates in 2 weeks

From a celebrity colonoscopy to a major data breach, here are four colonoscopy updates from 2023.

1. Medicare ASC payments for colonoscopies with lesion removals and colonoscopies and biopsies are expected to increase in 2023.

2. Kroger Health began recruitment for colorectal cancer gut and immune health observation.

3. CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King received a colonoscopy, urging others to follow suit.

4. Colonoscopy prep-focused management services company Captify Health was hit with a data breach affecting 244,300 patients.