17 gastroenterologists on the move in 2020

Becker's ASC Review has tracked more than a dozen gastroenterologist moves so far in 2020:

David Schwimmer, MD, joined Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists, with a focus on the diagnosis, care and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as well as immunological gastrointestinal tract diseases.

Gastroenterologist Zohair Ahmed, MD, began practicing at Franciscan Physician Network's second location in Valparaiso, Ind.

Gastroenterologist and hepatologist Saikiran "Sai" Raghavapuram, MD, joined Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center.

Gastroenterologist Rob Brandenburg, DO, joined Gallipolis, Ohio-based Holzer Health System, according to a May 28 announcement.

M. Bishr Omary, MD, PhD, became the 115th president of the American Gastroenterological Association Institute June 1.

Florida Digestive Health Specialists added Jaime Baquero, MD, to its Sarasota, Fla., clinic.

Klaus Mergener, MD, PhD, became president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy May 2, and will serve through May 2021.

Lakewood Ranch-based Florida Research Institute hired Andrew Ringel, MD, a gastroenterologist with more than 25 years of experience, to assist with its clinical trial efforts.

Exero Medical appointed British gastrointestinal surgeon Charles Knowles to its scientific advisory board.

Dallas-based GI Alliance affiliate Illinois Gastroenterology Group added Lawrence Gluskin, MD, to its staff.

St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, N.Y. and Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, N.Y., named Lynn O'Connor, MD, the new chief of colon and rectal surgery.

Washington, D.C.,-based Children's National Hospital added pediatric colorectal disorder specialist Marc Levitt, MD.

Gorman Joel Reynolds, MD, joined Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health Medical Center.

Allen Andrews, MD, joined Southeastern Digestive Health Center in Lumberton, N.C.

Ronald Andari, MD, joined the staff at Florida Digestive Health Specialists.

Gorman Joel Reynolds, MD, joined the GI care team at Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health Medical Center.

Raza Hamdani, MD, is now practicing at Mercyhealth's Rockton Avenue location in Rockford, Ill. Dr. Hamdani treats Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and hepatitis C.

