Meet new ASGE President Dr. Klaus Mergener

Klaus Mergener, MD, PhD, became president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy May 2, and will serve through May 2021.

Here are four things to know about Dr. Mergener:

1. Dr. Mergener joined ASGE in 1994, becoming a fellow in 2007. He held several roles in the organization, including serving as vice chair of the ASGE Foundation board of trustees and serving as a councilor on the ASGE governing board. He served as the organization's vice president from 2018-19 and as president-elect from 2019-20.

2. He is a professor of medicine at Seattle-based University of Washington School of Medicine. He is active in the clinical, research, teaching and administrative arenas.

3. Dr. Mergener has made education a top priority of his term. He intends to continue ASGE's hands-on courses and networking events and aims to create a series of "custom-tailored educational products and virtual learning opportunities."

4. He will also lead ASGE's COVID-19 Response Management Team, which has created guidance for gastroenterologists to follow during the pandemic.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.