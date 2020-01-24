2 gastroenterologists joining practices this week

Two gastroenterologists joined practices the week of Jan. 20-24:

Ronald Andari, MD, joined the staff of Florida Digestive Health Specialists. He'll see patients at the practice's Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota locations. Dr. Andari earned his medical degree from Central University of Venezuela in Caracas and completed his internship, residency and fellowship at Philadelphia-based Temple University.

Gorman Joel Reynolds, MD, joined the GI care team at Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health Medical Center, The Weston Democrat reports. He earned his medical degree from Lexington-based University of Kentucky and practiced at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, WVU Medicine in Morganstown, Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston, W.Va., and Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, W.Va.

More articles on surgery centers:

Medicare's bundled payments overcompensate for post-surgical care, analysis says

DOJ collected $3B+ from healthcare fraud cases in 2019 — 5 cases involving ASCs

Outpatient coding worsened in 2019, inaccuracies uncovered in contest — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.