3 gastroenterologists joining practices this week

Three gastroenterologists joined practices the week of Jan. 27-31:

Washington, D.C.,-based Children's National Hospital added pediatric colorectal disorder specialist Marc Levitt, MD.

Gorman Joel Reynolds, MD, joined Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health Medical Center, local news affiliate WBOY reports.

Allen Andrews, MD, joined Southeastern Digestive Health Center in Lumberton, N.C., The Robesonian reports.

