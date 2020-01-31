3 gastroenterologists joining practices this week
Three gastroenterologists joined practices the week of Jan. 27-31:
Washington, D.C.,-based Children's National Hospital added pediatric colorectal disorder specialist Marc Levitt, MD.
Gorman Joel Reynolds, MD, joined Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health Medical Center, local news affiliate WBOY reports.
Allen Andrews, MD, joined Southeastern Digestive Health Center in Lumberton, N.C., The Robesonian reports.
