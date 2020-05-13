Meet new AGA President Dr. M. Bishr Omary

M. Bishr Omary, MD, PhD, will become the 115th president of the American Gastroenterological Association Institute June 1.

Four things to know about Dr. Omary:

1. Dr. Omary is the senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and research at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University.

2. He is a longtime AGA member. He chaired the AGA Institute Research Awards Panel, and served as a senior associate editor and editor-in-chief of Gastroenterology.

3. Dr. Omary sat on the AGA governing board for two years, first serving as vice president and then president-elect.

4. During his tenure, he wants to work with and for patients, gastroenterologists, researchers, trainees and other AGA members to overcome disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Omary said he'd "remain steadfast to AGA's vision, a world free from digestive diseases."

More articles on surgery centers:

WellSpan Health CEO takes 25% pay cut

$1M in bonuses donated to Dominican Hospital employees

Northwestern says some employees no longer eligible for COVID-19 bonuses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.