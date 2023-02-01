10 gastroenterologists in the headlines

Here are 10 gastroenterologists Becker's has reported on since Jan. 3:

1. Pharmaceutical company Jaguar Health added Andrew Mulberg, MD, former deputy director of the division of gastroenterology and inborn errors products at the FDA, as a consultant.

2. Chung Owyang, MD, a former gastroenterology researcher at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, no longer works for Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan after allegedly falsifying or fabricating data in multiple publications.

3. Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president.

4. Oshi Health, a virtual digestive healthcare company, named Maria Abreu, MD, future president of the American Gastroenterological Association, to its medical advisory board.

5. Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale added full-time members to its pediatric gastroenterology team. The team is led by John Alberty, MD, medical director of pediatric gastroenterology at ACNW and will include pediatric gastroenterologist Abdel Hammo, MD.

6. Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health added three physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute. The additions include gastroenterologists Roger Nathaniel Coron, MD, and Hala Al-Jiboury, MD.

7. Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care's board of directors named Roderick Kreisberg, MD, president and COO and Dan Neumann, MD, president and chief strategy officer.

8. Brian Lacy, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., was appointed to Biomerica's scientific advisory board.

9. Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard, MD was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme.

10. Hackensack Meridian's Montclair, N.J.-based Mountainside Medical Group added gastroenterologist Masood Rizvi, MD, to its GI team.