Digital health company adds two GI specialists to medical advisory board

Digital digestive healthcare company Vivante has added two gastroenterology specialists to its medical advisory board.

Chin Hur, MD, currently serves as the director of healthcare innovations and research and the Herbert and Florence Irving professor of medicine and epidemiology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, according to a May 8 news release.

Uri Ladabaum, MD, is a professor of medicine in gastroenterology and hepatology and director of the gastrointestinal cancer prevention program at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif.

Dr. Hur is an expert in the prevention of gastrointestinal cancers whose research focuses on esophageal, gastric and pancreatic disease. Meanwhile, Dr. Ladabaum is an expert on colorectal cancer screening and its economic impact and cost effectiveness.