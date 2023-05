Dalton, Ga.-based Hamilton Physician Group-Gastroenterology has added two new gastroenterologists to its team: Larry Shuster, MD, and Sergio Quijano, MD, according to a May 19 report from chattanoogan.com.

Dr. Shuster will also perform procedures at Hamilton Medical Center. He specializes in inflammatory bowel disease, liver conditions, abdominal pain and more.

Dr. Quijano specializes in performing general GI procedures, including upper endoscopies, colonoscopies and flexible sigmoidoscopies.