What hospitals in 10 cities charge for a common ASC cardiology procedure
Fair Health created a database that presents in-network and out-of-network costs for an array of procedures across the U.S.
Becker's ASC Review used a list of the most populated ZIP codes and the Fair Health tool to create this list.
Here's what hospitals in 10 U.S. cities charge for insertion of catheter into right and left heart for diagnosis (93453):
Katy, Texas, 77449
In network: $10,429
Out of network: $23,260
Queens, New York City, 11368
In network: $7,737
Out of network: $18,248
Chicago, 60629
In network: $9,399
Out of network: $20,269
Los Angeles, 90011
In network: $14,665
Out of network: $31,642
Fontana, Calif., 92335
In network: $14,328
Out of network: $33,512
Lakewood, N.J., 08701
In network: $9,081
Out of network: $19,309
Frisco, Texas, 75034
In network: $10,417
Out of network: $23,489
Antioch, Tenn., 37013
In network: $12,163
Out of network: $29,074
Pittsburg, Calif., 94565
In network: $22,222
Out of network: $53,059
Atlanta, 30044
In network: $10,282
Out of network: $24,190
Note: All costs are what a health plan pays to a physician. All costs are estimated to the 80th percentile. For this procedure, 80 percent of all charges are lower or equal to this charge.
