What hospitals in 10 cities charge for a common ASC cardiology procedure

Fair Health created a database that presents in-network and out-of-network costs for an array of procedures across the U.S.

Becker's ASC Review used a list of the most populated ZIP codes and the Fair Health tool to create this list.

Here's what hospitals in 10 U.S. cities charge for insertion of catheter into right and left heart for diagnosis (93453):

Katy, Texas, 77449

In network: $10,429

Out of network: $23,260

Queens, New York City, 11368

In network: $7,737

Out of network: $18,248

Chicago, 60629

In network: $9,399

Out of network: $20,269

Los Angeles, 90011

In network: $14,665

Out of network: $31,642

Fontana, Calif., 92335

In network: $14,328

Out of network: $33,512

Lakewood, N.J., 08701

In network: $9,081

Out of network: $19,309

Frisco, Texas, 75034

In network: $10,417

Out of network: $23,489

Antioch, Tenn., 37013

In network: $12,163

Out of network: $29,074

Pittsburg, Calif., 94565

In network: $22,222

Out of network: $53,059

Atlanta, 30044

In network: $10,282

Out of network: $24,190

Note: All costs are what a health plan pays to a physician. All costs are estimated to the 80th percentile. For this procedure, 80 percent of all charges are lower or equal to this charge.

