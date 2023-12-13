The new cardiology ASCs making waves in 2023

Cardiology is rapidly gaining ASC interest as procedures continue to move to the outpatient setting.

Here are five major ASC projects with cardiology services as reported by Becker's in 2023:

1. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) completed its new ASC and medical office building, which it expects to begin seeing patients in spring 2024. The facility was built in partnership with two independent physician groups in the area and is expected to become a "destination center" for cardiovascular and surgical care.

2. Cardiology Associates of Fairfield County (Conn.) opened a 21,500-square-foot facility inside a new healthcare hub with Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare. The hub is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2024.

3. Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare plans to add a cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgery clinic in the city.

4. AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology opened three new locations in Georgia — two in Rome and one in Calhoun.

5. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth broke ground on a cardiovascular ASC in the city as part of a $60 million expansion project at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.