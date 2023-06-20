AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology set to open 3 Georgia locations

AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology is opening three new locations in Georgia next month, according to a June 19 report by Coosa Valley News.

The organization is set to open two locations in Rome and one in Calhoun.

Here are the cardiologist joining each location:

AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Rome: Chas Jackson, MD; Chris Merritt, MD; G. Hunter Myers, MD; Himanshu Patel, MD; Kipp Slicker, DO; G. Justin Tanner, MD; and J. Michael Ware, MD.

AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiac Electrophysiology at Rome: Robert Styperek, MD.

AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology Calhoun: Spencer Maddox, MD, and Andrew McCue, MD.